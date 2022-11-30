‘Aaftab was caring’: Here’s what woman who dated Poonawala after Shraddha’s murder told police2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 11:02 PM IST
- The woman told the police that Aaftab Poonawala never looked scared; his behaviour was normal and caring
The woman whom Aaftab Poonawala dated for a while after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at their rented flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area, told police that she did not find anything suspicious about his behaviour. She told the police that she had no clue Aaftab Poonawala had kept body parts inside the flat. The woman is a psychiatrist by profession.