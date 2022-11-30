The woman whom Aaftab Poonawala dated for a while after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at their rented flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area, told police that she did not find anything suspicious about his behaviour. She told the police that she had no clue Aaftab Poonawala had kept body parts inside the flat. The woman is a psychiatrist by profession.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar following an argument and chopping her body into 32 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

The woman who dated Aaftab Poonawala after Shraddha Walkar’s murder had visited his Delhi flat two times. In a statement to the police, the woman revealed that Aaftab Poonawala gave an artificial ring to her. According to a report, the ring belonged to Shraddha Walkar. Police have recovered the ring.

Aaftab Poonawala had met the woman on a dating app. Police, while going through his Bumble profile, found the woman whom he dated after the murder.

She told the police that Aaftab Poonawala never looked scared and his behaviour was normal, even caring. She said he often talked about his Mumbai home. Aaftab Poonawala met the woman 12 days after the murder. She told the police that Aaftab Poonawala had a collection of deodorants and perfumes.

Meanwhile, the police want to conduct the narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala at the earliest to find out if anything new is brewing in his mind. One of the investigators in the case told ANI that Aaftab Poonawala is very clever and can anytime bring a new 'twist' to the case.

He said Aaftab has completely obeyed what the police told him to do. He confessed his crime, co-operated with police, and agreed to the polygraph and narco test. But now the police have started feeling suspicious about his 'good' behaviour.

Initially, Aaftab Poonawala was trying to misguide the Mumbai Police. But, once the case came under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police, he started confessing the whole crime. So, the police is suspecting this might be a part of his plans.

(With agency inputs)