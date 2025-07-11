Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan first review: Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's love flick impresses Internet, ‘Fresh warmth of…’

The Bollywood film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan premiered on the big screen on Friday, July 11. Santosh Singh directorial movie marks Maheep Kapoor-Sanjay Kapoor daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut on the silver screen.

Janhvi and Khushi's cousin featured opposite Vikrant Massey is all set to woo the audience with the romantic drama, adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Despite decent music, there is simply NO excitement about #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan among the people. Even its target audiences - the youngsters - are unaware about its release date.”

Another user remarked, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a fresh warmth of love which is visually beautiful. Cinematography is the USP of the film. #VikrantMassey have done a great job as always…. Shanaya Kapoor, According to her first film she does well. A lot to learn and i believe she will improve. Honestly, Great.[sic]"

A third user commented, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a feel good film. The story is simple and deeply rooted in emotions #VikrantMassey is outstanding as always and debutante #ShanayaKapoor has the spark and will shine in the future.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said, “#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is expected to open in the range of ₹50-80 lakh nett, which would be a disastrous start. Only exceptional word of mouth can help it doing some kind of respectable business over the weekend.”

The narrative follows impaired musician Jahaan and theatre artist and aspiring actress Saaba. The two form an emotional connection after meeting during a train journey through the Himalayas. Produced under the banner Mini Films, the film explores the romantic bond developed through voice and touch.