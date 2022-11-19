AAP defends Satyendar Jain on viral ‘massage’ video, says ‘treatment for injury'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come to the rescue of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain after a video of him allegedly getting a “massage" in Tihar jail went viral on social media. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia refused the allegations levelled against Satyendar Jain and said the viral video was a “treatment for injury".
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come to the rescue of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain after a video of him allegedly getting a “massage" in Tihar jail went viral on social media. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia refused the allegations levelled against Satyendar Jain and said the viral video was a “treatment for injury".
Defending Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia has claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury. "Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His [Satyendar Jain's] spine was damaged, it's on record," Manish Sisodia said while speaking to the media on Saturday.
Defending Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia has claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury. "Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His [Satyendar Jain's] spine was damaged, it's on record," Manish Sisodia said while speaking to the media on Saturday.
THE MASSAGE FOOTAGE
Earlier in the day, a CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a foot massage in Tihar jail where he’s lodged. The development comes two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the demand to shift the minister from the prison.
THE MASSAGE FOOTAGE
Earlier in the day, a CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a foot massage in Tihar jail where he’s lodged. The development comes two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the demand to shift the minister from the prison.
The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.
The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.
In another video which was shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, a man is seen massaging Satyendar Jain’s legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.
In another video which was shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, a man is seen massaging Satyendar Jain’s legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.
"So instead of Sazaa - Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get a head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt," Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, adding, “This is how official position abused for Vasooli and massage thanks to Kejriwal."
"So instead of Sazaa - Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get a head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt," Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, adding, “This is how official position abused for Vasooli and massage thanks to Kejriwal."
The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.
The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.