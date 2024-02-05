AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath as MP today. Here is why

AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today as the Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow Sanjay Singh to take oath as an MP. The Chairman said that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee.

