 AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath as MP today. Here is why
AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath as MP today. Here is why
AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath as MP today. Here is why

Sanjay Singh will not take oath today as the Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow him to take oath as an MP.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today (ANI)
AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today (ANI)

AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today as the Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow Sanjay Singh to take oath as an MP. The Chairman said that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee.

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 11:30 AM IST
