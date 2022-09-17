Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan’s close aide Hamid Ali Khan, who was arrested today under Arms Act, disclosed to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that the legislator kept weapons and cash in his house. Hamid Ali Khan also revealed that all transactions were done on his instructions, ACB sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

