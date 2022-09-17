Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's aide, who was arrested this morning, has revealed that the legislature used to keep weapons and cash at his residence
Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan’s close aide Hamid Ali Khan, who was arrested today under Arms Act, disclosed to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that the legislator kept weapons and cash in his house. Hamid Ali Khan also revealed that all transactions were done on his instructions, ACB sources were quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier today, Amanatullah Khan's business partner Hamid Ali Khan was arrested by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act. His premises, along with that of Amanatullah Khan's, was raided on Friday, 16 September, by the ACB.
The anti-corruption agency had also recovered a pistol, some bullets and ₹12 lakhs cash from Hamid Ali's residence.
The Delhi Police had arrested Amanatullah Khan's close aide Hamid Ali after a raid by the Anti-Corruption Branch. On Friday, the ACB had conducted raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Amanatullah Khan, also its chairman.
On Friday, police said three FIRs were registered after the ACB raid. One of them was against Hamid Ali (54) after an unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were recovered from him.
The second FIR was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique, a resident of Jogabai Extension, in Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his premises. A police officer said that he was evading arrest in the case.
During the raids, the anti-corruption agency seized ₹24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons during the raids. Earlier, the ACB had summoned Amanatullah Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.
The FIR in the corruption case alleged that Amanatullah Khan illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines, and engaged in corruption and favouritism.