An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Mustafabad, Haji Yunus, alleged on Saturday that some "anti-social elements" attacked his car in which his son and daughters were travelling. The AAP MLA said on Twitter that the “anti-social elements" were in a "drunken state".

"My car was attacked by some anti-social elements, in which my son and daughters were sitting. Five youths in a drunken state were in a white Scorpio car, they stopped my car and misbehaved with the family members! @CPDelhi please take cognizance of this @LtGovDelhi," the AAP MLA tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the AAP MLA said that he has filed a complaint at Shastri Park police station. He also alleged that this was the second time an incident of this nature had happened with his family.

“This is second time when this kind of incident is happened on me. But no action has been taken yet," MLA Haji Yunus said.

Yunus also posted a video in his tweet.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area following which Yunus took to Twitter to narrate the incident.

A senior police officer said an incident was reported in which some people, who were in a white Scorpio car, had an argument with a person named Mohammad Unesh near Shastri Park chowk.

No scuffle or manhandling occurred between both the parties. At the time of the incident, MLA Haji Yunus was not present in the car, police said.

DCP North East Delhi said, “In an incident where some SUV borne boys had heated arguments with son of AAP MLA (Delhi), Sh Haji Yunus in Shastri Park area on 24.08.22, we have registered FIR; Investigation on. No manhandling. MLA not present in car during incident."

A case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is in progress, the officer said.

It has emerged that the white Scorpio is registered in Noida, police added.

(With PTI inputs)