AAP MLA says car attacked by 'anti-social elements'2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 06:37 PM IST
AAP MLA from Mustafabad has alleged that some 'anti-social elements' attacked the car in which his son, daughters were travelling
AAP MLA from Mustafabad has alleged that some 'anti-social elements' attacked the car in which his son, daughters were travelling
Listen to this article
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Mustafabad, Haji Yunus, alleged on Saturday that some "anti-social elements" attacked his car in which his son and daughters were travelling. The AAP MLA said on Twitter that the “anti-social elements" were in a "drunken state".