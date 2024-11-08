AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters: ’People will use all their might, but...’

  • Arvind Kejriwal addressed AAP supporters, reflecting on challenges faced in the past two years.

Updated8 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on November 8 addressesd supporters and party workers in a video message. While speaking to news agency ANI, the former CM said, “We have gone through the most difficult times in the last two years... Many attempts were made to break and buy us but we did not break.”

"All the workers of Aam Aadmi Party have become a family with more strength and passion... In the next few months, in the Delhi Assembly elections, these people will do everything to defeat us in the Delhi assembly elections. People will use all their might, but we should not let these forces win under any circumstances...," he said.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM IST
