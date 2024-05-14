Active Stocks
AAP to be made accused in excise policy scam case: ED opposes Manish Sisodia's bail plea in Delhi HC
AAP to be made accused in excise policy scam case: ED opposes Manish Sisodia's bail plea in Delhi HC

Livemint

The ED made the submission while opposing the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case

CBI arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26, 2023 after which he was sent to Tihar Jail.
CBI arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26, 2023 after which he was sent to Tihar Jail. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be made an accused in the next chargesheet in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. The ED made the submission while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case.

While opposing Manish Sisodia's bail plea, the law enforcement agency said that there are concerted efforts by the accused to delay a trial in the excise policy scam case. It said a supplementary chargesheet will be filed very soon.

Over 250 petitions have been filed despite there being only 17 arrests. The Investigation officer need to be there in the court almost every day, said ED while opposing Manish Sisodia's bail petitions.

"AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case," ED's counsel contended before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Manish Sisodia's counsel has, however, argued that the central agencies were still arresting people in connection with the case and there was no no question of early conclusion of the trial.

The ED recently filed a fresh chargesheet in which it named BRS leader K Kavitha and four others as accused.

Kavitha, an MLC of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, along with three employees from Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, that managed AAP's Goa campaign - Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar, and Chanpreet Singh - have been named as accused in the excise policy case.

A former employee of India Ahead News Channel, Arvind Singh, too has been listed as accused in the most recent charge sheet, sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

Eighteen people, including Arvind Kejriwal, have so far been arrested in the excise policy scam case and this is the seventh chargesheet that was filed in the case.

Published: 14 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST
