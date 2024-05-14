AAP to be made accused in excise policy scam case: ED opposes Manish Sisodia's bail plea in Delhi HC
The ED made the submission while opposing the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be made an accused in the next chargesheet in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. The ED made the submission while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case.