AAP to contest next J&K Assembly polls with ‘full force’1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 08:00 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that it would contest the next Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with “full force". The AAP also announced the UT and provincial-level units of the party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also announced that it would start its election campaign from 1 November 2022.