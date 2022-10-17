The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that it would contest the next Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with “full force". The AAP also announced the UT and provincial-level units of the party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also announced that it would start its election campaign from 1 November 2022.

The AAP has also nominated former minister Harsh Dev Singh as the head of State Coordination Committee. Earlier, AAP had declared district and block level units and said the oath ceremony of all the nominated office bearers will be held on 28 and 29 October.

Harsh Dev Singh, a former chairman of National Panthers Party who joined AAP in May, was named the chairman of the AAP Jammu and Kashmir State Coordination Committee. District Development Council (DDC) member Mehraj Malik and Ghulam Mustafa Khan were named the co-chairmen of the committee.

A party spokesperson said that Jammu and Kashmir State Organisation Building Committee will be headed by Om Prakash Khajuria. DDC member Mehraj Malik would be the co-chairmen of the committee.

As per the AAP, Nasir Ali Kochak as chairman will head the Jammu & Kashmir State Political Strategy and Policy Committee. S Surender Singh Shengari will be the co-chairman.

The Jammu and Kashmir Manifesto Drafting Committee will be chaired by S Deep Singh and Farooq Ahmed Aga has been appointed the co-chairman of the committee.

“The oath ceremony of all the newly appointed chairpersons will be held in Jammu on October 28 and in Kashmir on October 29," AAP leader Munish Kaushik said.

