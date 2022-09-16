OPEN APP
Home / News / AAP's Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids in Delhi Wakf Board corruption case
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in connection with the Delhi Wakf Board corruption case. Earlier in the day, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had raided some locations in connection with the case. Amanatullah Khan was arrested on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted today.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Amanatullah Khan heads as the chairman.

The anti-corruption agency had conducted searches at Amanatullah Khan's residence and other premises linked to the AAP MLA. The agency also seized 24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons during the searches, the officials said.

The anti-corruption agency had issued a notice to Amanatullah Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA) case registered in 2020. The AAP MLA was called in for questioning at 12 noon on Friday, 16 September.

Amanatullah Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice. He had also claimed that he has been summoned for interrogation as he built a new Waqf board office.

A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations. A total of 24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were seized, the official said.

