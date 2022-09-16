AAP's Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids in Delhi Wakf Board corruption case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in connection with the Delhi Wakf Board corruption case. Earlier in the day, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had raided some locations in connection with the case. Amanatullah Khan was arrested on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted today.

