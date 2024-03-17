AAP's Raghav Chadha to undergo eye surgery in UK to prevent retinal detachment. Here's what it is
Raghav Chadha eye surgery: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's vitrectomy surgery in the UK aims to prevent retinal detachment. Without prompt treatment, this condition can cause severe vision impairment. Presently, Chadha's vision is stable with no loss.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye’s retinal detachment, party sources have said as reported by news agency PTI. As per the sources, this condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, is extremely dangerous for vision and needs to be treated right away to avoid permanent damage.