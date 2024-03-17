Raghav Chadha eye surgery: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's vitrectomy surgery in the UK aims to prevent retinal detachment. Without prompt treatment, this condition can cause severe vision impairment. Presently, Chadha's vision is stable with no loss.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye’s retinal detachment, party sources have said as reported by news agency PTI. As per the sources, this condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, is extremely dangerous for vision and needs to be treated right away to avoid permanent damage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ED opens new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal What is Retinal detachment? Retinal detachment if caused is a condition where the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its normal position, leading to a loss of vision. Without prompt treatment, these small holes can rapidly progress, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness.

Sources in the party also said that Chadha was recommended to have this operation done in the UK under the guidance of a senior doctor. Giving further update on him, they said that presently his eye condition is stable with no loss to vision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in other news, The Enforcement Directorate today has issued a ninth summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to appear before the federal agency on March 21 in the excise policy case. Earlier on 16 March, the AAP supremo was granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court against arrest for skipping probe agency summons on a bail bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh in the money laundering case. So far, Kejriwal has skipped eight summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case.

