AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targeted AAP MLA Atishi Marlena, labeling her a "villain" and alleging that she orchestrated the chaos during the elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House. On Friday, chaos erupted in the MCD House as members from the BJP and AAP threw punches at each other and pushed each other after a vote was declared “invalid".

The Delhi BJP shared a satirical film poster on social media, featuring morphed images of Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, making the “khalnayika" dig.

It also accused Atishi Marlena of orchestrating violence and acting in a dictatorial manner during the election.

"AAP's 'khalnayika' (villain) who caused violence and showed dictatorship in the House," read the tweet from BJP Delhi roughly translated from Hindi. BJP Delhi shared a sarcastic post similar to a film's poster, which read: "AAP Films presents 'Khal Nayika' by Arvind Kejriwal - the surprising drama of 2023."

The disorderly situation was sparked when Mayor Shelly Oberoi disqualified one vote.

Due to the chaos in the MCD House, the election for the six-member standing committee could not be completed. Newly-elected AAP Councillor and Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that she was physically assaulted by BJP Councillors. Shelly Oberoi alleged her chair was dragged and she was pushed.

In response to the incident, Shelly Oberoi went to the Kamla Market police station to file an FIR against the BJP Councillors and requested protection from the police officials. She also stated that the standing committee elections were conducted as per the demands of the BJP. The MCD House experienced another turbulent session.