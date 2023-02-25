AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targeted AAP MLA Atishi Marlena, labeling her a "villain" and alleging that she orchestrated the chaos during the elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House. On Friday, chaos erupted in the MCD House as members from the BJP and AAP threw punches at each other and pushed each other after a vote was declared “invalid".

