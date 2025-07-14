Cabinet note to be shortly moved for extending Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission till 2030
Summary
Only about a third of the initial ₹1,600 crore allocated for the current phase of ABDM has been used so far.
New Delhi: The health ministry will shortly circulate a cabinet note for extending the tenure of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) till 2030, a government official said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story