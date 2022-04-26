Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / ABG Shipyard fraud case: ED conducts raids in Mumbai, Pune, Surat

ABG Shipyard fraud case: ED conducts raids in Mumbai, Pune, Surat

ABG Shipyard fraud is touted as the biggest bank fraud case,
1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Livemint

  • ABG Shipyard fraud case: As many as 24 locations are being searched in these cities by ED

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided multiple premises in Mumbai, Pune and Surat in connection with a money laundering probe against ABG Shipyard Ltd, news agency ANI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided multiple premises in Mumbai, Pune and Surat in connection with a money laundering probe against ABG Shipyard Ltd, news agency ANI reported.

As many as 24 locations are being searched in these cities by the federal agency

As many as 24 locations are being searched in these cities by the federal agency

“Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at 24 locations in Mumbai, Pune & Surat in ABG Shipyard bank loan fraud money laundering case. Raids are covering offices & residency of promoter Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal: ED Official," ANI tweeted.

“Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at 24 locations in Mumbai, Pune & Surat in ABG Shipyard bank loan fraud money laundering case. Raids are covering offices & residency of promoter Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal: ED Official," ANI tweeted.

Touted as the biggest bank fraud case, the CBI had booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks on February 14, 2022.

Touted as the biggest bank fraud case, the CBI had booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks on February 14, 2022.

As many as 27 banks and financial entities were engaged in the consortium lending to ABGSL at the time of loan arrangement, including the erstwhile banks: Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Syndicate Bank, Dena Bank, Andhra Bank and Laxmi Vilas Bank.

As many as 27 banks and financial entities were engaged in the consortium lending to ABGSL at the time of loan arrangement, including the erstwhile banks: Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Syndicate Bank, Dena Bank, Andhra Bank and Laxmi Vilas Bank.