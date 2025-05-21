Abhijit Iyer Mitra undertakes before Delhi HC to delete sexually abusive posts in 5 hours

“What you want? These kind of language whatever maybe the background you may justify the background but can these kind of language against the woman in civilised society? Please immediately take it down. We will not hear you unless you take down these. The choice of the words is impermissible in civilized society and person who chooses this kind of language should not be heard unless he takes down. You take down today, then we’ll hear you. We may direct for registration of FIR, suo moto if eventually you fail to satisfy us….,” justice Kaurav said to Mitra’s lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.