Abhishek Banerjee, part of Op Sindoor outreach, raises questions on impact – ‘how many countries backed India?’

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the Centre of lacking accountability over the Pahalgam terror attack and raised five questions, including those on border security and alleged intelligence failure.

Banerjee criticised the government’s diplomatic efforts after the Pahalgam incident and asked how many countries backed India among 33 nations that the all-party delegation toured post Operation Sindoor.

"After reaching out to 33 countries post-Pahalgam in the last one month, how many extended explicit support to India?" asked Abhsihek Banerjee, who was also part of the all-party delegation in a post on X

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was a member of the all-party parliamentary delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

As many as 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan retaliated, targeting civilian areas. The two countries, however, decided to halt military actions on 10 May.

Seven delegations visited several countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives on India’s position on Pakistan’s decades-long promotion of terrorism and New Delhi’s new normal in tackling cross-border terror after Operation Sindoor.

The multi-party delegations—comprising 59 lawmakers and former diplomats—travelled to 33 countries, including the European Union.

The delegation included MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader was assigned for each group, who led the delegation on a global level.

"It has been over 55 days since the Pahalgam terror attack. It is deeply concerning that in a democracy, neither the mainstream media, members of the opposition, nor the judiciary has stepped forward to raise these five critical questions before the Government of India."

Banerjee said, "However, as a citizen committed to the nation’s well-being and as a public representative entrusted with accountability, I raise these five questions before the Government of India."

“Massive breach in national security' The TMC leader also questioned how four heavily armed terrorists managed to infiltrate the Indian borders and carry out an attack that left 26 civilians dead. Calling it a "massive breach in national security", Banerjee asked who would take responsibility for the "failure".

He also targeted the Intelligence Bureau, questioning why its chief was granted a one-year extension just a month after the attack and questioned the government’s "selective" use of surveillance technology.

"If the GoI can conveniently use Pegasus spyware against opposition leaders (including me), journalists and even judges, what stops it from using the same tools against terrorist networks and suspects?" he asked.

Banerjee raised doubts over the fate of the attackers in Pahalgam and demanded clarity and also brought up the issue of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and questioned the Centre’s "silence" on a reported statement by the US President claiming that he persuaded India into a ceasefire with trade promises.

"Just as the nation stood together irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and political affinity, celebrating the triumph of righteousness and saluting the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces, why were the emotions of 140 crore Indians disregarded?" he claimed.

Banerjee concluded the post with a stinging remark on foreign policy expenditure.

"Over ₹2000000000000 (two lakh crores) has been spent on external affairs over the past 10 years. The Indian public deserves transparency, accountability and results – not silence and spin! The nation awaits a response," he said.