About 48% women leave investment decisions to men in the family: Survey

Even working women largely rely on men in their family–husband, father or brother–to handle their own as well as the family’s investments where they may be contributing from their income
When we talk about managing finances in a family, the division typically goes like this–women are in charge of the household budget, while men take decisions related to investments and big purchases. This is not limited to just families where women are homemakers as even working women largely rely on men in their family--husband, father, or brother--to handle their own as well as the family’s investments where they may be contributing from their income, reveals a survey.
About 48% of the 810 women respondents to a survey conducted by Women Investors Network reported that investments for them are managed by the men in their family. Around 11% take help of a financial advisor, while 35% said they manage their own investments. This number has improved substantially in the last few years, as has been seen in several reports, but is still low.
Women Investors Network is an initiative by wealth management firm FinFix Research and Analytics to educate women on matters related to personal finance. “Through this survey, we have tried to find out how women are placed financially, what are their financial concerns and how adept they are in terms of dealing with finances," said Prableen Bajpai, founder, Finfix Research and Analytics.
As for the assets that women invest in, the survey showed higher preference for fixed income products with 59.4% reporting investments in fixed deposits, public provident fund etc, followed by 28.5% in mutual funds and direct equity and 9.8% in gold. About 36.5% respondents also reported they have no savings of their own.
Retirement on mind
Accumulating an adequate corpus for retirement is a top goal for most women with 62.8% reporting they are saving and investing towards the later years of their lives. Children’s education and starting their own enterprise were the other two major financial goals.
Retirement is also a top financial concern for most women as about 70% of respondents said they are worried that they won’t have enough money in their retirement years and will be dependent on others for their daily needs. On the bright side, women are better prepared for emergencies as only a small pool of 16.8% reported lack of an emergency fund as a financial concern.
In another concerning finding, 64.5% respondents said they do not feel secure and confident about their finances. “This speaks volumes about the distance we need to travel," said Bajpai.
Out of the total 810 respondents, 68% are in the age group of 30-50 years, 22% are between 18-30 years and 8.6% are above 50 years of age and as for their employment status break-up, 77% are working, 17.6% are homemakers and the rest are students.
