About 50% of untreated sewage being discharged in Ganga: NGT 24 Jul 2022
The National Green Tribunal has said that nearly 50 per cent of untreated sewage is still being discharged into Ganga
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on Sunday that untreated sewage and effluents are still being discharged into the river Ganga, despite decades of monitoring. The council has also noted that the National Mission for Clean Ganga does not appear to be in a position to take stringent measures against non-compliance.