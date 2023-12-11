Abrogation of Article 370: The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories today i.e. on 11 December. Ahead of the key judgment, security has been heightened in the Srinagar city. Article 370 verdict LIVE updates

Ahead of the SC verdict, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir. On Sunday, Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told news agency PTI that, “We are duty-bound to ensure that peace prevails in the valley under all circumstances."

Without giving any specifics of the security set-up for today, the IGP had only said that "adequate arrangements" have been put in place. "We are taking all precautions and will ensure that peace is not disturbed in Kashmir," Birdi told PTI, who had held security review meetings in most of the 10 valley districts over the last two weeks.

The report also stated that authorities issued guidelines for social media users under CrPC section 144 to curb the spread of any content that is communally sensitive or promotes terrorism and secessionism.

"The guidelines aim to provide clarity on actions citizens should take when encountering content related to terrorism, secessionism, threats, intimidation or communally-sensitive material on social media platforms," the circular issued by police in several districts read as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, a five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant will pass the judgement. Earlier on September 5, the top court had reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments for 16 days.

The Centre had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370, saying there was no "constitutional fraud" in repealing the provision that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

What is Abrogation of Article 370?

In a "path breaking decision" on August 5, 2019, the government decided to repeal the provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Consequently, the Constitution of India got applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, "on par with other states/UTs of the country"

