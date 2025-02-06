‘Absolutely inhumane, medieval’: Congress on deportation of Indians in ‘chains’

Congress has flagged the ‘inhumane and medieval’ treatment meted out to the Indians who were deported by the United States for entering the American land ‘illegally’, demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed anguish over alleged ‘handcuffing’ of illegal Indian immigrants, arguing that they should have been treated with dignity while being sent back to India.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. It was earlier reported that the Indians, living in American illegally, were detained, “chained and handcuffed” throughout the journey to India.

Manish Tewari said, “Absolutely anguished at the inhumane treatment which has been meted out to the Indians who have been deported from the United States of America and brought to Amritsar. They are not criminals, they may have illegally entered the US in search of a better life.”

“If at all they are deported why do you need to handcuff them, shackle them for hours, make them eat food with their hands in handcuffs...This is absolutely inhumane and medieval….Yes, you don't want them in your country. Ostensibly, they entered illegally. You are sending them back, Govt of India is taking them back but at least send them back with dignity and respect,” the Congress MP said.

"I have failed to understand how can the Central government at the level of the PM and the Foreign Minister countenance such inhumane treatment of Indian citizens.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also expressed disappointment with the way the Indians were sent back home.

“…the manner in which they have sent back more than 100 Indian nationals handcuffed and their feet shackled in a military plane is absolutely inhumane,” Gaurav Gogoi said.

Manickam Tagore said it was humiliating to see Indians being chained on their way back to India. “…we want a statement from EAM Jaishankar...He must make a statement in Parliament. We will raise it in the Parliament,” he said.