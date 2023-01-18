Abu Dhabi's this job offers $100,000 and other benefits. Here's details

Abu Dhabi's this job offers $100,000 and other benefits. Here's details1 min read . 05:08 PM IST
Abu Dhabi is looking for a brand ambassador and also declared a competition for it, calling it "world's best job".
As per details, Yas Island's brand ambassador will get a salary of around $100,000. Apart from this, other perks include a luxury hotel stay and exclusive world-class entertainment experiences across Yas Island, etc. reported MoneyControl on 18 January.
Actor Kevin Hart opened the competition. The applications for the post are open from January 9 to 23 and candidates are invited to send their video applications on hireme.yasisland.com. The jury will select shortlist of five by January 26 and the winner will be announced on February 3.
The post also offers other perks including the winner will get a $100,000 prize to start, a Business Class flight to Abu Dhabi, a stay at the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island home for 60 days, etc.
Apart from this, the ambassador will ride in style in a luxury car as long he stay in Abu Dhabi, experience Formula Yas 3000 Driving Experience on the Formula 1 track, and will receive a 60-day club membership at Yas Links Golf Package complete with golfing sessions, a press release stated.
