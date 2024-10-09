Abu Dhabi wealth fund writes off 9.9% stake in struggling Thames Water, FT reports

THAMES WATER-STAKE/ (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi wealth fund writes off 9.9% stake in struggling Thames Water, FT reports

Reuters
Published9 Oct 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Abu Dhabi wealth fund writes off 9.9% stake in struggling Thames Water, FT reports
Abu Dhabi wealth fund writes off 9.9% stake in struggling Thames Water, FT reports

(Adds Thames Water's response in paragraph 5)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest shareholders in Thames Water, has written off its nearly 9.9% stake in the troubled British utility, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Heavily indebted Thames, which serves 16 million people in and around London, is at the centre of a crisis over relentless sewage dumping, crumbling pipe networks and huge debts.

The accounts filed in June by a Luxembourg-registered unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia) said that it had disposed the stake due to challenging regulatory environment and operational performance, as per the newspaper.

Adia wrote down the value of its stake in the utility from 263 million pounds ($344.21 million) to just 1 pound at the end of last year, the report added citing company accounts. It has also taken a full writedown on a 31 million pounds loan awarded to one of the holding companies that owns Thames, according to FT.

Adia and Thames Water declined to comment on the writedown, when contacted by Reuters.

The reported move comes just as British finance minister Rachel Reeves is due to announce her first budget on Oct. 30, where UK business groups expect the minister to strike a positive tone in order to give businesses the confidence to invest in the country.

Adding to the woes, last month, credit rating agencies S&P and Moody's slashed the rating of Thames Water with both firms warning that it was fast running out of money and was on the brink of default.

Without a rescue plan, Britain's government and water regulator Ofwat would likely need to put Thames into a so-called special administration regime (SAR). ($1 = 0.7641 pounds) (Reporting by Pretish M J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAbu Dhabi wealth fund writes off 9.9% stake in struggling Thames Water, FT reports

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.