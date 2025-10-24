Accenture outpaces peers as consulting giants swoop on IIMs for AI advisory talent
Summary
Accenture’s hunt for management talent mirrors clients’ growing requirement for strategy and scale with AI. That also marks a turnaround, as consulting firms had slowed their hiring plans about two years ago as wars and an uncertain global economy had pushed clients to tighten their purse strings.
Consulting giants led by Accenture have ramped up their intake from India’s top B-schools during summer placements as they prepare to advise companies worldwide on an unprecedented business transformation powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
