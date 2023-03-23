Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Accenture Plc said on Thursday it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections
Accenture Plc lowered its revenue and profit projections on Thursday and informed that the company would cut about 19,000 jobs. The company became the latest to lay off employees as the global economic outlook affect corporate spending on IT services.
