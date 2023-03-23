Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts

The reduction in revenue and profit projections came as Accenture expects the recession-wary enterprises will cut technology budgets and now expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10% in local currency, compared to 8% to 11% expected previously. The company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $10.84 to $11.06 compared to $11.20 to $11.52 previously.