Home / News / Accident in Durgapur Steel Plant, 3 fall unconscious
Durgapur Steel Plan accident: Three workers fell unconscious after an accident in the steel melting shop of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) on Friday.

A DSP spokesperson said one of them was admitted to a hospital while the other two were given primary medical aid. 

A committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident, he said.

With agency inputs

 

