Accident in Durgapur Steel Plant, 3 fall unconscious1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2022, 05:29 PM IST
One of them was admitted to a hospital while the other two were given primary medical aid
Durgapur Steel Plan accident: Three workers fell unconscious after an accident in the steel melting shop of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) on Friday.
A DSP spokesperson said one of them was admitted to a hospital while the other two were given primary medical aid.
A committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident, he said.
With agency inputs
