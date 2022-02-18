Durgapur Steel Plan accident: Three workers fell unconscious after an accident in the steel melting shop of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) on Friday.

A DSP spokesperson said one of them was admitted to a hospital while the other two were given primary medical aid.

A committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident, he said.

With agency inputs

