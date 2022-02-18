Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Accident in Durgapur Steel Plant, 3 fall unconscious

Accident in Durgapur Steel Plant, 3 fall unconscious

1 min read . 05:29 PM IST

  • One of them was admitted to a hospital while the other two were given primary medical aid

Durgapur Steel Plan accident: Three workers fell unconscious after an accident in the steel melting shop of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) on Friday.

A DSP spokesperson said one of them was admitted to a hospital while the other two were given primary medical aid. 

A committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident, he said.

With agency inputs

