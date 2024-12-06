In a shocking incident, a fake Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree racket was busted in Gujarat's Surat. On this, the police told PTI that they have arrested 13 persons of which 10 are fake doctors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, allopathic and homoeopathic medicines, injections, syrup bottles and certificates were found from the "clinics" of the accused.

The police further highlighted that apart from the fake doctors, the other three accused were selling fake BEMS degrees for ₹70,000. The three accused have been identified as Rasesh Gujarathi from Surat, BK Rawat from Ahmedabad and their associate Irfan Saiyed.