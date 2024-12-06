Hello User
Business News/ News / 'Accused sold fake BEMS degrees for 70,000’: Bogus degree racket busted in Gujarat, 13 arrested

  • A fake Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery degree racket was uncovered in Surat, Gujarat. Police arrested 13 individuals, including 10 fake doctors, and seized various medical supplies. Three key suspects were identified selling fake degrees for 70,000 each.

A fake Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery degree racket was uncovered in Gujarat

In a shocking incident, a fake Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree racket was busted in Gujarat's Surat. On this, the police told PTI that they have arrested 13 persons of which 10 are fake doctors.

According to the police, allopathic and homoeopathic medicines, injections, syrup bottles and certificates were found from the "clinics" of the accused.

The police further highlighted that apart from the fake doctors, the other three accused were selling fake BEMS degrees for 70,000. The three accused have been identified as Rasesh Gujarathi from Surat, BK Rawat from Ahmedabad and their associate Irfan Saiyed.

"Our preliminary probe has found the racket was being operated by Gujarathi and Rawat under the garb of 'Board Of Electro Homeopathic Medicine, Ahmedabad'," a police release said as reported by PTI.

