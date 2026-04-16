Acid in a sipper bottle: How a romantic rivalry prompted a Delhi woman to attack her boyfriend's fiancée

A woman, aged 26, was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly orchestrating an acid attack on her 21-year-old neighbour.

Delhi Police investigations suggest the motive was a romantic rivalry involving the victim’s fiancé.

The incident, involving a longtime acquaintance in the national capital, has caused widespread local alarm.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for significant facial burns and reported complications with her eyesight. According to the victim's younger sister, the two families had been close for years, with the suspect being a regular visitor to their residence.

The victim was scheduled to marry her fiancé on 19 April. However, the accused was reportedly distressed by the upcoming nuptials, claiming she was involved in a long-term relationship with the man.

How did the accused execute the attack? On Tuesday morning, the suspect visited the victim’s home around 10:00 AM, interacting with the family and sharing breakfast.

She returned to the house at approximately noon, requesting the victim to apply henna on her hands for an upcoming wedding. During this interaction, the suspect produced a sipper bottle from her bag, claiming it contained an energy drink. As the victim sat against a wall to continue applying the henna, the liquid was thrown at her. The corrosive substance seared through the victim’s skin and clothing; she screamed and rushed to wash herself as the family looked on in horror.

"She then pulled out another sipper from her bag, which she claimed was lemon water," the victim's sister added.

Then suddenly, the accused threw the liquid on her sister's face and upper body, she added.

"Now, you drink this," the sister quoted the accused as saying at the time of the incident.

The suspect attempted to escape the scene but was intercepted by neighbours outside the premises. Police arrived shortly after to take her into custody. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that her inability to accept the fiancé's marriage drove her to the act. While a senior police official noted that the fiancé has not yet been formally questioned, mobile records have confirmed frequent communication between him and the suspect.

A 28-year-old sister of the accused stated that the woman had been undergoing treatment for clinical depression for nearly 10 years.

"She used to have bouts of anger during which she would become uncontrollable. Earlier, she wanted to pursue law, but lately, she wanted to be a teacher after completing her diploma in elementary education. Police have taken her medical records," the accused’s sister said.