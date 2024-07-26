Ackman cuts new fund’s target size, asks investors to commit

PERSHINGSQUARE-IPO/ (PIX):Ackman cuts new fund's target size, asks investors to commit

Reuters
Published26 Jul 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Ackman cuts new fund's target size, asks investors to commit
Ackman cuts new fund’s target size, asks investors to commit

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

July 25 (Reuters) - Bill Ackman said his new U.S. listed fund, Pershing Square USA, will be dramatically smaller than the $25 billion people initially said he could raise, citing investors' general nervousness about the structure and how to invest the cash.

Ackman told investors this week there will be a "hard cap on size at $10 billion" and that he expects to raise between $2.5 billion and $4 billion.

"There is enormous sensitivity to the size of the transaction," the hedge fund manager wrote in a letter to his investors that was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday. "The ultimate deal size will depend on how demand builds Thursday, Friday and Monday," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Pershing Square USA, which is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange next week under the symbol PSUS, was said to be on track to become one of the biggest public listings ever and possibly more than double the size of his firm's assets.

Now the billionaire investor, who oversees $19 billion in assets at his New York-headquartered firm Pershing Square Capital Management, is prepared to take in far less new capital. But he is urging investors to commit while there is still time.

"We believe that the most important factor for creating long-term value for Pershing Square Inc. is not the size of the PSUS IPO, but how it trades in the market," Ackman wrote.

"Today would be ideal," he told investors about when to send cash, noting he would be "grateful" if they would participate in the fundraising where his firm already committed $500 million.

Investors have grown wary of closed-end funds which are traded on exchanges but do not issue or redeem new shares and can trade at a premium or discount to the securities they hold. Last year no new closed-end funds were launched after only six were launched in 2022, Investment Company Institute data show.

Ackman is calling Pershing Square USA a U.S.-listed investment holding company but acknowledged that closed-end funds' negative trading history requires investors to make a "leap of faith". Additionally potential investors also had questions for him about how fast the new cash can be put to work and who would do the investing.

The fund manager countered that he and chief investment officer Ryan Israel have an experienced team and many good companies are now trading at attractive lower levels even at a time the broader market was marching higher. Universal Music Group, a big holding for Ackman, for example tumbled nearly 24% on Thursday.

Ackman is marketing to institutional investors and retail investors alike, relying on his fame on social media platform X to get the word out about him and his investments. Mutual fund complex Putnam and pension fund Teachers Retirement System of Texas have already committed to Pershing Square USA, he wrote. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 12:45 AM IST
HomeNewsAckman cuts new fund’s target size, asks investors to commit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.85
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.1 (4.8%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.00
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.49%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,391.95
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.6 (9.97%)

    Jyothy Labs

    547.15
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.2 (7.72%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    747.10
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.6 (6.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,091.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    63.4 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue