Acko reports 120% growth in auto insurance policies

“What the pandemic has done is accelerated the shift to digital and the comfort of transacting digitally, across generations. Since its launch, Acko’s approach of being digital first has been the disruptor of the traditional insurance model. Adding to that, the last one year has been definitive in terms of customer’s demand as the convenience, value and experience of the digital medium got reinforced. We’ve been ready and poised to capture this growing demand," said Animesh Das, head of product strategy, Acko.