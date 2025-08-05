‘Acting like they’re Harvard...’ Bengaluru university draws flak over alleged ₹6,500 convocation fee

A notice demanding ₹6,500 as convocation ceremony fees for attendance from students - allegedly issued by Bengaluru’s St Joseph’s University - has evoked a multitude of reactions, with many on social media underlining the increasing “commercialisation of higher education”.

The purported notice, which was shared by LinkedIn user Jeffery Ronald — whose bio describes him as a Business Operations and Data Enthusiast — states that graduating students who wish to attend the convocation ceremony in person will be required to pay ₹6,500, while those opting not to attend will still need to pay ₹3,000 to collect their degree certificate.

“For many, this isn’t just about a certificate — it’s about what it represents: years of hard work, sleepless nights, tight budgets, and personal sacrifices.

But students are now asking: Why is there a price tag on celebrating academic achievement?

Should participation in a university-organised ceremony cost more than an average semester's worth of stationery?

Why is not attending also a paid service? Plot twist: ₹6,500 to walk across a stage and be handed what we already earned.

Oh, you don’t want to attend? Just ₹3,000 for the silent heartbreak of collecting it later.

Because at this point, even not showing up is a paid service,” the post reads.

The university has not issued any clarification regarding what the ₹6,500 fee includes, although such charges typically cover venue costs, academic robes, refreshments, photography, and other logistics associated with organising a formal convocation.

The post did not sit well with many on social media, with particular criticism directed at the ₹3,000 charge for students who choose “not” to attend the ceremony.

A user who claimed to be an alumnus of the college echoed similar sentiments, writing: “My dear, I passed out in 2020 — the pandemic batch. They collected ₹3,500 for a convocation. I did not receive any refund or any convocation. I understand that due to safety measures it was postponed. But in the five years since, they’ve conducted convocations for other batches. So what about our money? Who’s accountable?”

Another user added: “The institute definitely knows how to exploit us. I know of previous batches who had to wait two years to get their degree certificates. Really sad situation.”

A third user remarked: “Out here acting like they’re Harvard.”