Actor Lakshmi Menon, 3 others booked for ‘abducting and assaulting’ techie; granted protection from arrest

Actor Lakshmi Menon, best known for her roles in Tamil and Malayalam films, has been booked with three others for allegedly “abducting and assaulting” an IT professional in Kerala's Ernakulam following an argument at a bar.

According to the police, Lakshmi moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail and was granted protection from arrest on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the other three accused, identified as Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, police added.

Ernakulam North police said the incident occurred on the night of August 24, when the actor and her friends allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle near the railway bridge, “verbally abused” him, and “forcibly pushed” him into their car.

The victim was reportedly assaulted inside the vehicle and released early on Monday.

Lakshmi Menon booked for kidnapping, wrongful restraint Lakshmi Menon and the others were booked under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita:

3(5) (common intention)

140(2) (kidnapping or abduction)

126 (wrongful restraint)

296 (obscene acts and songs)

127(2) (wrongful confinement)

115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt)

351(2) (criminal intimidation)

Here's what happened: According to OnManorama report, the incident began at a restobar in Kochi on Sunday night, when an argument broke out between the actor’s gang and the techie's friend.

The altercation quickly escalated, spilling onto the streets, where the actor and her friends allegedly confronted the techie and his group near the Ernakulam North railway overbridge.

In a complaint filed, the techie, a resident of Aluva, alleged that he was kidnapped from the spot and assaulted.

The report, citing police sources, said that as the argument escalated, one of the accused persons forcibly pulled the techie into their car and sped away.

He was reportedly assaulted, threatened, and verbally abused until they dropped him off at Vedimara Junction in Paravur around midnight on Monday.

“The actor’s phone is switched off, and she is on the run. We are tracing her and she will be arrested,” the OnManorama report said, citing sources.

About Lakshmi Menon Lakshmi Menon is known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Born on 19 May 1996 in Kerala, Lakshmi started as a classical dancer before transitioning into films.

She made her acting debut in the 2011 Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya but got her breakthrough in 2012 with the Tamil film Sundarapandian, opposite Sasikumar. She has received critical acclaim for her roles in films like Kumki, Pandiya Naadu, and Miruthan.

Lakshmi was last seen in the 2025 Tamil horror-thriller Sabdham, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam.