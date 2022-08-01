Former Andhra Pradesh CM NTR’s daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging

Former Andhra Pradesh CM NTR’s daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheswari was found hanging on Monday
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheswari was found hanging on Monday
Uma Maheswari, the daughter of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister the late NT Rama Rao (NTR), allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Hyderabad, police informed on Monday.
Uma Maheswari, the daughter of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister the late NT Rama Rao (NTR), allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Hyderabad, police informed on Monday.
Uma Maheswari was 57 years old. A police official said that Uma Maheswari’s daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door when they did not get any response from her.
Uma Maheswari was 57 years old. A police official said that Uma Maheswari’s daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door when they did not get any response from her.
of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her, , a police official said. They found her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said. Citing preliminary information, the official said she is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suicide) was registered, police added.
of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her, , a police official said. They found her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said. Citing preliminary information, the official said she is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suicide) was registered, police added.