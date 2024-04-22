Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law's car crash caught on CCTV

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari's car lost control and hit into a divider in Jharkhand market. Rajesh succumbed to his injuries. His wife Sarita in undergoing treatment.

The fatal car crash of actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on April 20 has been caught on CCTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari and sister Sarita Tiwari were travelling to West Bengal from Bihar to watch shooting of the Bollywood actor's film when their car met with an accident.

While his sister Sarita sustained critical injuries, Rajesh succumbed tohis injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CCTV video of the car crash which is being shared widely on X (formerly Twitter) showed Tiwari's white car losing control in Jharkhand near the Grand Trunk Road.

The car rammed into a divider in busy Nirsa market chowk.

Rajesh Tiwari was declared dead by doctors at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. While Sarita, who has sustained critical injuries, has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister sustains serious injures According to news agency ANI, citing source, the accident took place as Rajesh, who was driving the car tried to avoid an auto, and lost control of his car, causing it to climb onto a three-foot-high divider.

The crash was so intense that the front part of the car was severely damaged.

Rajesh, an Indian Railways employee, was posted in West Bengal's Chitranjan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pankaj Tripathi was last in Netflix's 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Main Atal Hoon.'

He is also known for his roles in series like 'Sacred Games,' 'Mirzapur,' and 'Criminal Justice.'

Tripathi also starred in the 2021 OTT film 'Kaagaz,' directed by the late Satish Kaushik and produced by Salman Khan and Nishant Kaushik under Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

