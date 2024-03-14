General Hospital Actress Robyn Bernard passes away at 64

Actor Robyn Bernard, aged 64, best known for her role in 'General Hospital', died on Wednesday, March 13. The Riverside County Sheriff's department confirmed her death and said that her body was found in an open field behind a business.

