Actor Shreyas Talpade has been hospitalized in Mumbai after experiencing a heart attack. He underwent angioplasty and is now in stable condition.

"Shreyas, 47, was shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle' and in the evening he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He is fine now," source close to the actor said as quoted by reported by news agency ANI. The actor is admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actor is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

This is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Later in 2015, the second instalment titled 'Welcome Back' was released starring actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

Earlier in March this year, Actor Sushmita Sen had a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty procedure. The 47-year-old actor had shared an update with her fans through an Instagram post. I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’, the actor wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)

