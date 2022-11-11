TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who was better known for his roles in the television series 'Kkusum' and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, died at the age of 46 while he was working out at a gym. Siddhaanth Surryavanshi died while working out at a gym at 11 am. According to the reports, Siddhaanth Surryavanshi had a heart attack while working out at the gym, following which he collapsed and passed away.

