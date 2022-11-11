TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who was better known for his roles in the television series 'Kkusum' and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, died at the age of 46 while he was working out at a gym. Siddhaanth Surryavanshi died while working out at a gym at 11 am. According to the reports, Siddhaanth Surryavanshi had a heart attack while working out at the gym, following which he collapsed and passed away.
Siddhaanth Surryavanshi is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.
Siddhaanth Surryavanshi started his career with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum' and later on starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Mamta, Kayaamat, Kya Dill Mein Hai. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was also a part of Star Plus’ Grihasti as Rishi. As a lead actor, his last show was Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit reacted to Siddhaanth Surryavanshi’s death on Twitter. He said, “Sad to know about the demise of my friend actor #SiddhaanthSurryavanshi ‘s demise due to cardiac arrest while he was in the gym . My heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones. His demise is a great loss to the TV industry . ॐशान्ति !"
As the news of the passing away of Siddhaanth Surryavanshi spread, actor Jay Bhanushali posted a picture of the actor on Instagram, captioning it: "Gone too soon".
Actor Shaalien Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you’ve always looked this good … I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me… you’ll be missed .. @_siddhaanth_."
