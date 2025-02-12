Trisha Krishnan, who is receiving applaud for her latest movie Vidaamuyarchi, on Wednesday said that her X account was hacked. The actor confirmed about the incident in her Instagram post and urged her followers to not believe on any post shared from her X acccount.
“My twitter is hacked guys, whatever posted is not from me until rectified. Thanks,” Trisha Krishnan wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
