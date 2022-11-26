Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died at the Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment, his family said in a statement on Saturday. Vikram Gokhale was 77 years old. Vikram Gokhale had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time and was on a life support system. Vikram Gokhale had shown signs of improvement but his condition started to deteriorate early this morning. The veteran actor died on Saturday.

Vikram Gokhale's mortal remains will be kept for Antim Darshan at Balgandharv Rangmanch. His last rites will be conducted at 6 pm at Vaikunth Samshan Bhumi in Pune, the hospital said in a statement.

Vikram Gokhale was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital earlier this month following health complications.

On Thursday, 24 November, a rumour about Vikram Gokhale's death had spread after which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery expressed condolences by taking to Twitter. However, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar from the Pune hospital where the veteran actor was admitted rejected the rumours of his death. Vikram Gokhale’s daughter, too, later refuted the rumours.

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Vikram Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including ‘Agneepath’ starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

Vikram Gokhale was last seen in ‘Nikamma’ alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.