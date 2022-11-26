Vikram Gokhale news: Veteran actor dies at 77 after health complications1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 03:46 PM IST
- Actor Vikram Gokhale died at the Pune hospital on Saturday where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77 years old
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died at the Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment, his family said in a statement on Saturday. Vikram Gokhale was 77 years old. Vikram Gokhale had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time and was on a life support system. Vikram Gokhale had shown signs of improvement but his condition started to deteriorate early this morning. The veteran actor died on Saturday.