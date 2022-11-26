Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died at the Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment, his family said in a statement on Saturday. Vikram Gokhale was 77 years old. Vikram Gokhale had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time and was on a life support system. Vikram Gokhale had shown signs of improvement but his condition started to deteriorate early this morning. The veteran actor died on Saturday.

