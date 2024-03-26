Adam Neumann Offers to Buy Back WeWork for More Than $500 Million, WSJ Reports
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has submitted an offer to buy the bankrupt company for more than $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
