Adani Electricity to invest ₹500 cr for smart meter installations in Mumbai. Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 07:20 PM IST
AEML said it is investing ₹500 crore to install smart meters in Mumbai by the end of 2023
Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) said on Tuesday that the company is investing ₹500 crore to install smart meters in Maharashtra’s capital city. It also said that in the first phase, the smart metres will be installed for seven lakh consumers by the end of 2023. The remaining 20 lakh consumers will get smart meters by the end of FY25.