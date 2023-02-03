Adani Enterprises rout row: Congress to stage nationwide protest on February 6

Amid the ongoing Adani Enterprises rout, Opposition Congress on 2 February announced it will hold nationwide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation Offices and State Bank of India branches in all districts on February 6.

"Government at the Centre is using common people's money to support their closest friends. Congress party has decided to have nationwide agitation across districts of the country in front of LIC and SBI offices on Monday," ANI quoted Congress general secretary KC Venugopal as saying.

According to Congress, the exposure of LIC and public sector banks like the SBI to the Adani Group has significant implications for middle-class savings.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders are expecting the government to brazen it out and not concede their demand. So they will try to use the Parliament stage to corner Modi.

In the session in Parliament, the opposition leaders even sought a debate and a probe by a joint committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani group company stocks. They forced adjournment of proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the pre-lunch session.

The joint Opposition dubbed the stock crash a "Maha ghotala (scam) in Amrit Kaal" and lashed out at the government over the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises. Apart from this, the leaders questioned the government's "silence" over the issue.

They even slammed the government over the rejection of their suspension of Business notices to discuss the issue.

Leading from the front, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge led the attack at the Centre and demanded an investigation into the matter under the supervision of CJI or the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

"Either a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a team under the supervision of the CJI of the Supreme Court should investigate this," Kharge said.

Though several Opposition MPs have given a suspension of business notices to the respective Houses of Parliament on the issue, both Houses were adjourned soon after the Session began at 2 pm.

The leaders who gave the notice in their respective Houses include Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao, BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh among others.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session, which will conclude on April 6.

With agency inputs.