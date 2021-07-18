Days after taking over the management control of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group, the Adani Group on Sunday said that it has made several changes in key leadership positions at its airport holding company, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), and MIAL, to consolidate and push through the transition of the country's second largest airport into its folds.

The company will also relocate the head office of AAHL to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, it added.

Adani Group said that RK Jain, the chief executive officer (CEO) of MIAL will take over as CEO of Adani Airports, replacing incumbent Ben Zandi, who will take over as CEO (non-aero) at AAHL.

"He (RK Jain) will be fully involved to shape (a) scheme for airport slum rehabilitation to take it to (the) implementation stage. He will also be involved in the airport regulatory issues," Adani Group said, adding that CEO of MIAL and chief airport officers at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Trivandrum and Jaipur will report to Jain.

Jain will report to Malay Mahadevia, the CEO of AAHL.

Meanwhile, Prakash Tulsiani, who's president operations at AAHL, will take over CEO of MIAL from RK Jain, while BVJK Sharma, director of Adani Ports and SEZ, will take over as the CEO of Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL).

Prabhat Mahapatra, who currently heads operations at MIAL, will assume the newly created role of head operations at Center of Excellence (CoE). Manoj Katar, the chief operating officer of Dahej port, will take over as the head of operations at the MIAL.

"We believe this decision will foster collaborative working and agile decision making, which is of paramount importance at this stage of our journey," Adani Group added in the statement.

AAHL became the country's largest airport operator after picking up a controlling stake in the MIAL), which operates the Mumbai airport, earlier this year.

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai is the second largest in the country, in terms of passenger traffic.

Adani Group has also won competitive bids to operate airports at cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Adani Group however plans to defer the takeover of airport assets at Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum to December as these businesses look financially unfeasible to operate amidst the covid-19 pandemic and would lead to additional cost burdens for the conglomerate,

