Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday revealed the inaugural domestically produced Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), which has an endurance of 36 hours. The UAV has been manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace and the flag-off ceremony was led by chief guest Admiral R Hari Kumar (PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC), Chief of the Naval Staff.

During the launch, Hari Kumar lauded Adani Group's efforts in aligning its roadmap to the Navy's requirements and establishing an ecosystem of partners and capabilities to enable 'Atmanirbharta' in defence and security. "This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Drishti 10's integration will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance," Hari Kumar said.

ABOUT DRISHTI 10 STARLINER

An advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, Drishti 10 Starliner has an endurance of 36 hours and a 450 kg payload capacity

It is the only all-weather military platform with NATO's STANAG 4671 (standardised agreement 4671) certification for the UAV system's airworthiness.

Drishti 10 Starliner is cleared to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

The UAV will now be taken from Hyderabad to Porbandar to be inducted into naval maritime operations.

D Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister of Industries and Commerce, IT, Electronics, and Legislative Affairs, extended congratulations to the Adani Defence and Aerospace team for establishing a dynamic ecosystem for unmanned systems.

Speaking at the event, Director General of Army Aviation, Lieutenant General Ajay Suri, said that the Indian Navy and Indian Army has placed orders for two Drishti-10 drones to address the urgent need for satellite communication-enabled drones.

Ajay Suri emphasized that the Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad stands as a state-of-the-art facility, prioritizing innovation and indigenization—a testament to the ingenuity of India.

Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises, said, "Recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational, and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, and the use of unmanned and cyber systems for dissemination of information and disinformation."

"Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani to serve the armed forces and place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy," he added.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, said, “The handover of the Drishti 10 Starliner UAV is a watershed moment in our journey towards self-sufficiency and indigenization of advanced technologies. Our on-time delivery to the Navy is a testament to our robust quality management processes and excellent support from our partners, who worked diligently over the last 10 months from contract to delivery."

(With ANI inputs)

ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!