Adani Group's auditor Shah Dhandharia resigns following Hindenburg report4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Chartered accountancy firm Shah Dhandharia & Co. LLP, which was appointed as the independent auditor for Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas Ltd, has resigned.
A small Ahmedabad-based chartered accountancy firm, whose appointment was questioned by a US short seller in its scathing report against the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani, has resigned due to "pre-occupation", Adani Total Gas Ltd said.
